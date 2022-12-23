Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $840,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,314,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,454,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,442,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,981,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 280,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

