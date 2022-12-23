Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $366,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Shares of WM opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

