Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.11) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 585 ($7.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

