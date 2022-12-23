Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $259.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $202.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

