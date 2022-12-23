Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.91 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $79.91 million and $1.63 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,374,129,196 coins and its circulating supply is 15,374,129,784 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,352,974,761 with 15,352,974,761.404068 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00553266 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,727,133.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

