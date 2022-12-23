Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $13.50 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00004364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $262.49 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021983 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 356,757,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,791,922 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

