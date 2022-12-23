Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $48.66

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $47.29. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

