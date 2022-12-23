KeyCorp Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FCEL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.