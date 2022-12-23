KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

