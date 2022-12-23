KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $769,933.06 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $769,933.06 and approximately $158,369.93 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014143 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00227750 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,462,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,462,199 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,462,435.4044243. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00623295 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156,813.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

