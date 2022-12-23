KickToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $158,015.73 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $770,740.15 and approximately $158,015.73 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00228198 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,462,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,462,199 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,462,435.4044243. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00623295 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156,813.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

