KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $42,607,234,629,662.40 billion and $211,403.95 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

