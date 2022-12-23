Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.38. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 50,555 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Kingstone Companies Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
