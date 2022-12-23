Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.38. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 50,555 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

