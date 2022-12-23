KOK Hits 1-Day Volume of $769,666.19 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.28 million and $769,666.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227551 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10319458 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $764,028.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

