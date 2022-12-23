Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares trading hands.
Koovs Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.
Koovs Company Profile
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
