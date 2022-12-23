KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

