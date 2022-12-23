Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 3.3%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 8,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,679,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

