Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.66

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and traded as low as $18.60. Leatt shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 251 shares traded.

Leatt Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

