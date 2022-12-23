Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $212.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

