Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 201,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,427,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $435.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

