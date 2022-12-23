Leigh of Hurley Acquires 38,000 Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) insider Leigh of Hurley bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($115,864.92).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

MANO stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.04) on Friday. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.60 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £109.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

