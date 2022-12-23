Leigh of Hurley Acquires 38,000 Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) insider Leigh of Hurley bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($115,864.92).
Manolete Partners Stock Performance
MANO stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.04) on Friday. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 335.60 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £109.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.
Manolete Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.