Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $113.00 at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of LEN opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

