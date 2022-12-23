LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

