LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares comprises 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.20% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRN. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRN opened at $9.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.