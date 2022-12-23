LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Down 4.4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 401,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,156 shares of company stock worth $1,248,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

