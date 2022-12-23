Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.28. 10,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,161. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

