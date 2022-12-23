Liquity USD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Liquity USD has a market cap of $186.39 million and approximately $773,973.63 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,007,821 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

