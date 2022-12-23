Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $107.23 million and $41.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004784 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004918 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.