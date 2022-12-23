Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109.31 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00004648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $109.31 million and approximately $53.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007587 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026681 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005273 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004973 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000894 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Lisk
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
