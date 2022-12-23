Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,949.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,001,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,945,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00260037 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

