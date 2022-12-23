Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,882.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,984,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,945,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00260037 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

