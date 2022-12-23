LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 0.2 %

LivaNova stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,576,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,359,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.