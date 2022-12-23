LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

