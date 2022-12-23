Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $375.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.36.

Shares of MDGL opened at $287.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

