Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.