Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
MGIC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $785.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.