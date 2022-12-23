Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $785.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

