Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Position Boosted by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Mammoth Energy Services comprises approximately 4.9% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned 7.41% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TUSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,249. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $349.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

