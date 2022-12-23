Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE:MTW opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 103.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

