Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Shares Up 3.1%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.56 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84.56 ($1.03). 23,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 27,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £88.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

About Marks Electrical Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Stories

