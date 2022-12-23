Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $163.16 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00014216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $163.16 million and $96.13 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

