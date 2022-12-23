MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.52. MasterBrand shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 14,118 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBC shares. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

