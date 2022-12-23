Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $227,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

