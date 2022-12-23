Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $53.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

