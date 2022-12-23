Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

HSDT stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

