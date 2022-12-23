McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

