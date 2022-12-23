McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 289,654 Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 289,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 2.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 6.03% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,635,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

IUS stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

