McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,393,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

