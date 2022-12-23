McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

