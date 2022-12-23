McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

