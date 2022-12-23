McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

